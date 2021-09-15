Atria Investments LLC Acquires 18,367 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.