Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

