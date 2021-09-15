Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,219 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,047,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $207,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 883,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $219,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

