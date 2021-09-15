Atria Investments LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $474.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.38 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

