Atria Investments LLC Acquires 806 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

