Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.88. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

