Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,498.69 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.