Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

