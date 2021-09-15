Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

NYSE:NOC opened at $351.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

