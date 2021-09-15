Atria Investments LLC Buys 110,299 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 177.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,299 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

