Atria Investments LLC Buys 16,929 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 207.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

