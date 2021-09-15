Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,082 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 48.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after buying an additional 709,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 54.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,175,000 after buying an additional 650,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

