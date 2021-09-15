Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $267.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

