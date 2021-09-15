Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

