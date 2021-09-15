Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

