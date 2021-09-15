Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

