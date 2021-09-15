Atria Investments LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.

