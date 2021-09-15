Atria Investments LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.