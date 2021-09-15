Atria Investments LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $274.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.11. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $98,179.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,619,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,970,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,037 shares of company stock valued at $68,953,086. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

