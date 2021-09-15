Atria Investments LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 61.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after buying an additional 162,878 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 157.7% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

