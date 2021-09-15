Atria Investments LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Southern by 84.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in The Southern by 36.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

