Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 806,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after buying an additional 242,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 336,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,848,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

