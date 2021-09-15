Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

