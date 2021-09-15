Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $452.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

