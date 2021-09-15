Atria Investments LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

