Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

