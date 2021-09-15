Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

