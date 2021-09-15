Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $185.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.