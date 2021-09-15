Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,820 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

