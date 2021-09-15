Atria Investments LLC Purchases 52,086 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 577,168 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 453,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

