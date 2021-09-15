Atria Investments LLC Purchases 717 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in KLA by 23.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.61.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $356.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $364.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

