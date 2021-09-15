Atria Investments LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $203.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

