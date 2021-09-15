Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 1.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

FVC stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

