Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

NYSE:DHI opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

