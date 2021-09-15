Atria Investments LLC Sells 32,925 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 1.79% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 131,351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,225,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.