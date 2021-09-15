Atria Investments LLC Sells 65,193 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,193 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 3,855,785 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,595,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,053,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,303,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

