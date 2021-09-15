Atria Investments LLC Sells 9,295 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

