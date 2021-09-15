Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $207.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.55. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

