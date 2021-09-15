Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03.

