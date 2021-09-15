AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Sells $1,619,879.76 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 163,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,481. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AtriCure by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

