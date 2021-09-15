Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0879 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $24,743.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00328397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,190,290 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

