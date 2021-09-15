Audius 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.61 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $922.64 million and $37.61 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00145291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00838916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046358 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

