Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Achieves $876.63 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00004546 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $876.63 million and $28.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

