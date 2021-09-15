Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,123,665 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $3,386,875. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

