Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 3,390,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

About Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

