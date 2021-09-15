Auto Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $1,246.25 or 0.02617936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $66.05 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00149798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00811179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046942 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

