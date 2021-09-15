Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.