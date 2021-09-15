AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

