Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $44.70

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $43.64. Autohome shares last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 6,212 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

