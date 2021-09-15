Autonio (NIOX) Trading Up 15.3% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $294,013.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00074575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00124638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00187167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.32 or 0.07372177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.14 or 0.99821766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00892737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

